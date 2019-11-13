GREEN The race to be the first elected law director in Green resulted in a very close tally on election night Nov. 5.

The unofficial results for the race were 3,012 votes for Lisa Dean and 2,983 for Stephen Pruneski, a difference of 29 votes.

The Summit County Board of Elections still has 59 provisional ballots and 44 absentee ballots to count. If they are all valid, the votes will be counted Nov. 18.

Depending on the final vote tally, a recount could be triggered if the vote difference is less than .05 percent.

Prior to this election, Green’s law director position was appointed by the mayor. In 2018 signatures were gathered to put Issue 14 on the ballot to amend the city’s charter to make the law director position elected instead of appointed.

Political Action Committees formed on both sides of the issue as Issue 14 was approved by 26 votes following a recount in November 2018.