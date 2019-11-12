100 Years Ago (1919)



— No formal program was planned to mark the first anniversary of Armistice Day in Alliance. Schools and businesses closed early and an impromptu celebration took place in downtown Alliance as the city band marched up and down Main Street during the evening and played patriotic selections at Public Square.



In Sebring, schools and businesses were closed at 1 p.m. and the American Legion gave a dance at the rink, which was well attended. A day earlier, the family of Sebring soldier Cpl. John W. Key, who was killed in France only a few minutes before the armistice was signed, published a poem in his honor.



— A brief memorial service was held for 13 Mount Union men killed in World War I, including Milton J. Lichty, Murray K. Spidle, Joseph C. Monnier, William D. Brenneman, Jesse R. Phillips, Arthur Floyd, Charles B. Roach, Edgar Weybrecht, Halstead R. Wright, Earl D. Dobbyn, Thomas Hegarty, Almar Detchon and Ray L. McLean.



— Leroy Gobeli, 38, a resident of Buck Road, had died from injuries he suffered three days earlier while cranking his auto. He was survived by one son, Atlee, 6. His wife, Rosa Woolf Gobeli, had died three months earlier.



— A night school was being organized at Alliance High to teach English, American Government and other such subjects to 10 adults from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



— Alex Smith and Walter Shank, two Alliance men who had signed written confessions as to their involvement of robbing an American Railway Express Co. wagon of $2,500 in money and checks, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Cleveland.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— G.E. Mangus, a past commander of the C.C. Weybrecht American Legion Post 166, received a Bronze Star for valor during the post’s Veterans Day banquet. The award was received for harrowing events that took place in Keterke, Germany, on March 21, 1945, when the then 19-year-old led an attack in which a house was set fire to rescue a platoon pinned down in a battle in which 22 American lives were lost. Mangus, an Alliance High graduate, was manager of the Montgomery Ward store.



— Jerome Freeman, a 26-year-old chipper at American Steel Foundries who had resided in the 700 block of East Broadway, was killed when he was shot by .22 caliber pistol after an argument in the 300 block of South Liberty Avenue. The alleged shooter, who turned himself into police shortly after the incident but denied the charge, was identified as Allen L. Banks, 20, a resident of the 700 block of East Cambridge Street. Police Capt. George Ziga said witnesses had identified Banks as the shooter, stating the two had been arguing over a woman. Freeman had allegedly pushed Banks, who then produced a pistol, described by Ziga as "almost a toy." Banks said he threw the weapon away when he fled the scene, but a search produced no gun