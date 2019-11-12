



NEW FRANKLIN Residents in New Franklin were recently informed about septic permits that are now required statewide.

During the Nov. 6 City Council meeting, council and residents heard a presentation from Summit County Public Health about septic system maintenance and permits.

In 2015, there was a rule revision, which hasn’t happened since the 1970s. Residents with a septic system are now required to have a permit through the county, which is good for two years.

The permit is a state code change, which overtook all the local codes.

The cost for the permit is between $20 and $30 depending on the type of system a resident has. Those who pump the systems are required to send information to the county.

It is recommended to have a system pumped every three years. The county is exploring longer permit periods as some residents questioned why it should be pumped every three years when the permit is only good for two.

The county is also exploring hosting an event where people can come and get educated about their system and what would be required to maintain it. Some residents in the county would like to maintain their system.

In addition to discussing septic permits, several residents asked questions about the upcoming sewer project and some voiced their opposition to the sewer project.

Resident Kevin Powell asked if city officials asked the county for sewers.

Mayor Paul Adamson said the city did not ask for sewers as this is a county-driven project. He said the county has a county-wide plan for where it wants to expand sewers.

“This is not our deal,” Adamson said.

Powell said he would like to see the residents in New Franklin vote on if they want sewers.

Adamson said the sewers can lead to development, which will be good for areas along Manchester Road and state Route 619. The additional development would lead to additional revenue for the city he said.

Public meetings on the project will likely happen early next year.

Survey work is being done for the project and it will go out to bid late next year. Construction could begin late next year but most likely won’t occur until the spring of 2021. The construction period is expected to take 18 to 24 months and likely won’t be done until 2022.

Adamson said there will not be any assessments until the sewers are in the ground. The second cost would come to connect and he doesn’t know if residents will be required to do. He said someone who has a failing septic it would be mandatory to connect.

Adamson said the city is exploring launching a Facebook page to reach additional people with city news such as updates on the sewer project. Several members of council raised the question of a city newsletter and finding other ways to communicate with residents.

In other business Nov. 6, council:

• Held a moment of silence in honor of Randy Norris, who recently died. Adamson said this was a huge loss for the community and “you can’t replace people like him.”

• Heard from Adamson that the gun discharge law for the city is on hold. The reason for the delay is the court is expected to challenge House Bill 228, passed by the Ohio Assembly. He said the city will wait for the outcome of litigation before bringing recommendations from the resident committee forward.

• Heard from Adamson who recognized New Franklin Officers Ethan Brown and Matthew Hone for their involvement in helping secure four convictions related to the murder of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie.

• Announced the leaf drop off day will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at New Franklin Service Garage, 6523 Hampsher Road. Grass clippings, small branches and leaves will be accepted.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at New Franklin City Hall.