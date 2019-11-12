



LAKEMORE During the first council meeting of the month, members of the Village of Lakemore Council approved an emergency ordinance to amend the budget to afford roof repairs on Nov. 4.

Council members made appropriations for expenses and expenditures that included professional services to replace the Dumpster enclosure at the Municipal Building at a cost of $5,000. Also included in the ordinance was approval for $15,550 to replace the roofs on the large barn and office at Waterworks Park. Council members approved in the ordinance to replace the roof on the sewer pump house in the amount of $4,300.

The ordinance was declared as an emergency and was approved by all members of council.

Other business:

• Appearing before council was Laura Tubo, regional external affairs from First Energy. She presented council with informational pamphlets on programs and where to turn when there is an outage. To report outages consumers should call 888-lightss (1-888-544-4877) There is also an online monitor for restoration available at firstenergycorp.com.

• Resident Heather Anderson said the Lion’s Club had a great turn out for the dance and is looking forward to next year’s dance. She also said the quarter auction held for the Spartan Snack Pack program was well attended and a success.

Announcements:

• Nov. 17: From 4 to 7 p.m., a Taste of Japan will be held to benefit the Share-A-Christmas Program for the village children. The cost of the dinner is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Tickets are available at the Lakemore Police Department. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and a diamond necklace drawing. All proceeds go to benefit the program which is being held at Bethel Church at the corner of Canton Road and Springfield Lake Drive.

• Nov. 16: From 4 to 6 p.m., a Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Lakemore United Methodist Church (LUMC).

• Nov. 20: At 5:30 p.m., the Food Pantry will be held at LUMC. This is a week early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

• Nov. 30: The annual Village tree lighting holiday party and tree lighting will be held at the Municipal Building.

• Several members of council commented on how well attended the fireman’s pancake breakfast, the Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat at LUMC and the Boo Bask at Lakemore Plaza.

The next regular scheduled council meeting will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 18 at the Municipal Building.