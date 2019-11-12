Kames Sports Center is set to close at the end of November. In a post on Facebook, the owners say they are retiring the business.

LAKE TWP. Owners of Kames Sports Center say the business will close at the end of the month.

The announcement was posted Sunday on Kames Sports Facebook page.

"We want to thank you for being a loyal and valued customer over the years," the post stated. "We would like to inform you that we are retiring the business and closing the store."

The post noted that items in the store are discounted by 30%, with the exception of consignment items.

News of the closing brought customers to the store in droves on Sunday and Monday. Employees said they were too busy with customers to answer questions about the closing.

The store’s parking lot at 8516 Cleveland Ave. NW was full at mid-afternoon Monday, while stock inside the store had been depleted.

The store opened in 1963, according to its website. Founder Bill Kame wanted a place where Northeast Ohio residents could buy gear and feel as if they were among friends.

The store remains family-owned and operated.

Through the years the business changed and adjusted with customers. In the early years, Kames serviced boats and outboard motors. The business expanded into camping equipment, adding hunting and fishing gear in the late 1970s. It also added motocross and all-terrain vehicles, equipment and safety gear.

The news drews hundreds of comments to the store’s Facebook page.

"My favorite store since I was a kid. Thanks for all the good memories. Happy retirement," wrote one customer.