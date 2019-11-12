Army veteran Edwin Ringer was introduced as Hartville’s 2019 Veteran Award winner.





HARTVILLE As part of the village’s annual recognition of a local veteran in the week leading up to Veterans Day, Veteran Award founder Mike Ringer, introduced the 2019 Veteran Award winner, United States Army veteran Edwin Ringer, at the Nov. 5 village council meeting.

Recalling both the challenging and humorous moments of his Army career, Edwin Ringer told of how he enlisted in 1966 and was stationed at Xuan Loc, Vietnam.

“That was a rough place, but Lord willing, I made it through,” Ringer said. “When I left after 12 months, I promised myself I’d never sleep in a tent again. We slept six men to a tent for one year.”

Ringer’s next station was Wurzburg, Germany.

“The first 12 months was rough duty. The last 13 was like a European vacation,” Ringer laughed.

Returning home, he became an oil truck driver for Hartville Elevator and was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the village for 15 years.

“I met my wife, Peggy, and we raised three wonderful kids,” Ringer said. “And from all the places I’ve been around, I can say there is no place like (Hartville). We have our problems, but we discuss them and work them out.

“I want to thank you for this award and if anyone asks me if I served in the military, I am proud to say, yes, I served in the U.S. Army, United States of America.”

Other actions

Council also approved the transfer of funds from the general fund to the street construction and maintenance fund for street operations remaining in 2019 and observed a moment of silence for the late Bob Blythe, former village councilman and board of public affairs member.