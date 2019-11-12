Cordon Harris, 19, reportedly agreed to meet a man selling shoes at an undisclosed location.

GREEN A city man accused of robbing five people at gunpoint during an attempted shoe sale has been named the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force the "Fugitive of the Week."

Cordon Harris, 19, reportedly agreed to meet a man selling shoes at an undisclosed location in Green, Summit County Sheriff's deputies have said.

When the victim and four friends met him, Harris reportedly pulled out a handgun and robbed all of them, according to a Canton Repository dated Nov. 5.

As one of the victims tried to roll up the car window, Harris punched out the window, struck him in the face with a handgun and fled with the shoes and $10, authorities said.

Warrants have been issued for Harris, charging him with with five counts of aggravated robbery and the sixth charges him with felonious assault.

Harris is described as black, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and he often wears eyeglasses, Holland said in the news release. Harris is also believed to be driving a 2002 Honda Civic.

Agents asked that anyone with information about Harris call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and tip to

847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available, the release shows.

