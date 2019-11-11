More than 100 runners and walkers came out to honor the country’s veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day, many of the participants were veterans themselves.

HARTVILLE Stark Parks hosted its second annual VeteRun at Quail Hollow Park in Hartville on Nov. 9. More than 100 runners and walkers came out to honor the country’s veterans, many of the participants were veterans themselves.

Stark Parks Education Programmer Allison Terlacher said this was the second year for the event and that it has grown in participation.

“We started the event as a way to honor local veterans,” she said. “Last year, we had 80 participants and this year we have 100. The route begins at the Nature Trail for All and ends back at the same location. Runners and walkers follow the trail through the woods, around the pond and into the sedge meadow before ending in the same place it began. There are photos posted along the trail of Stark Park employees and volunteers who are veterans.”

The temperature was cold but there was bright sunshine and still winds. Terlacher said last year the temperature was colder and there were high winds and black ice along the trail.

The event started with free coffee for veterans and free activities for kids. An honor guard helped raise the American flag before the racers and walkers walked to the starting line. After the race, participants could take a Manor House tour or watch a canine demonstration with Stark Parks’ canine officer and handler.

Registration for the event started at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. Kids activities included an obstacle course, making cards for veterans and wildlife viewing.

“We are happy to see so many come out on this beautiful morning to participate in a fun event,” Terlacher said.