The Rotary Club of Cambridge will be hosting an evening of fellowship, fine food raffle and history to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.



The Nov. 16 event which will be held at Salt Fork State Park Lodge is open to to the public will begin with a social hour at 4:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6 p.m.



The Rotary Club of Cambridge, founded on Nov. 19, 1919, by 19 Cambridge business men and professionals met with the Zanesville Rotary club to finalize the formation of the Rotary Club in Cambridge, according to a press release from the Rotary Club of Cambridge



The Rotary Club of Cambridge is one of only 550 Rotary clubs that currently exist world wide.



The organization’s primary purpose is to provide service to others while providing integrity, advanced world understanding, goodwill and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.



The Rotary Club of Cambridge has grown to include a diverse mix of approximately 80 men and women with diverse business skills and community leaders.



It’s anticipated that approximately 120 people will gather on Nov. 16 to celebrate the organization’s anniversary, service and achievements.



The event will feature, challenging messages from speakers, such as visiting Rotary International Officer Gary R. Vaughan of Columbus, and Rotary International Director Floyd D Lanica of Fort Wayne, Indiana, music by the John Glenn High School String Sounds and the Love Family Quartet along with fine food.



Tickets are $50 per person and guest are requested to wear business attire.



"If anyone has been impressed by the service this Rotary Club of Cambridge has given the area of Cambridge and the world we live in ... Just watch what we do during the next ten decades," Kathy Warhola, Rotary of Cambridge’s anniversary year president said.