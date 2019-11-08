An Arctic blast next week will likely break countless records, forecasters say.

USA Today reports a cold front will push its way across the country, from the central U.S. to the East Coast, beginning Sunday.

"The National Weather Service is forecasting 170 potential daily record cold high temperatures Monday to Wednesday,” Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman tweeted. "A little taste of January in November."

Monday, for example, highs in the Midwest and Great Lakes could struggle to hit 20 degrees, potentially making for the coldest Veterans Day on record. In the northern Plains, it might even fall below zero.

Tuesday, areas as far south as Alabama could be looking at highs near 30 degrees, with parts of Florida looking at a similar forecast Wednesday.

Midweek snow is possible in many areas.