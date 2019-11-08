JACKSON TWP. The Akron-Canton area has a new place to eat, drink and play.

Dave & Buster’s recently opened occupying a portion of the second floor of the Sears’ store at Belden Village Mall.

Fred Eckhardt, Project Manager for Eckinger Construction Company, said the company began working on the 34,000-square -foot space in April.

The buildout

Seritage Growth Properties owns the entire Sears property including the auto center at Belden Village Mall. Eckhardt said his company worked closely with Seritage Growth Properties which did the outside construction along with installing the stairs and elevator shaft.

He said when Eckeringer Construction started working on the space, Seritage gave it drywall walls and a concrete floor to start with. The buildout took several months creating the main dining area, kitchen, bar and midway area, where all the games are located. There is also a room off the main dining room which can be used for small events.

Eckhardt said the company has been working with Dave & Buster’s since 2002 doing work all across the United States. He said it has helped build new locations and also upgraded the look of existing locations.

The first floor features offices, mechanical room and entrances from both the street and the mall.

Converting the space didn't present any challenges, Eckhardt said.

“Dave & Buster’s has been good work with,” Eckhardt said. “It has been a lot of fun to do it in our backyard.”

He said some of the staff at Eckinger Construction Company, which is based in Stark County, doesn’t always get to see the projects, with this one being local the staff had the opportunity.

Food and fun

Eckhardt said Dave & Buster’s will be a great place to watch sports as there are 30 TV’s and two projectors. It has all the major sports packages and show UFC fights.

“There is no seat in this place where you can’t get a good view of a TV,” Eckhardt said.

Dave & Buster’s has already hired 243 people for the new location.

Dave & Buster’s Regional Operations Director Gary Passardi said Dave & Buster’s is excited about the new location.

“This is a great time of the year to open,” Passardi said. “The community is really excited for us to open.”

For someone who has never been to or heard of Dave & Buster’s, Passardi said the best way to describe it is a place to come have fun with people, watch sports and play games.

The full bar features 22 signature drinks, along with 12 beers on draft and happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Passardi said there is a wide variety menu including sandwiches, pasta and burgers just to name a few.

"We are your one-stop-shop for everybody," Passardi said.

The new location features 123 games, photo booth and virtual reality games. Wednesday is half price games all day.