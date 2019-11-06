Nov. 8

• “Star of My Heart,” a story of Holocaust survivor Inge Auebacher and her experiences in the Terezin Concentration camp in Prague, is a powerful, unforgettable and poignant play and will be performed at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students. To order tickets visit www.curtain440.com/StarOnMyHeart2019.

Nov. 9

• From 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, The Quail Hollow Volunteer Association, in conjunction with The Christmas at the Hollow Committee, will hold a special holiday open house at The Quail’s Nest Gift Shop at Quail Hollow Park. The newly refurbished shop will feature many gift ideas plus decorative items to choose from. Enjoy free cider and donuts while shopping. 1pm to 4pm. All proceeds go to the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association to fund special projects at the park. Quail Hollow Park is north of Hartville at 13480 Congress Lake Ave. For more information go to www.qhva.org.

• Sibshops, a free recreational and fun program in a safe environment for typically developing brothers and sisters of kids with special needs. It is for grades 3 through 6 and youth in grades 7 through 12 who have a brother or sister with special health or developmental needs. Grades 3 through 6 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and grades 7 and up will meet from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sibshops meets at the Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. Sibshops a free monthly events take place at Greensburg United Methodist Church. A meal is provided. More information, including registration visit http://www.facebook.com/greensibshops/ or call 330-244-7650. Pre-registration requested.

• Honor our country’s veterans by spending the day at Quail Hollow Park this Veterans Day weekend. Stark Parks is hosting its second annual VeteRun with a free 1-mile Family Fun Run/Walk and a new free untimed 5k option. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with honor guard and flag raising at 9 a.m. The untimed 5k will begin immediately following, with the 1-mile run/walk at 9:30 a.m. The first 250 finishers will receive a medal. Activities post-run include kids’ obstacles, making a card for a veteran, wildlife viewing, and Manor House tours. All activities are free and will go until noon. Concessions will be available for purchase. Registration is available at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1838, or the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. Quail Hollow Park is located at 13480 Congress Lake Avenue.

Nov. 10

• The 45th Annual Carrousel of Craftstm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wadsworth High School, 625 Broad Street. This year’s event will feature more than 150 booths, as well as food and raffles! This event is organized by the Wadsworth Newcomers Club, with proceeds going to local charities. Admission is $4 for 12 and over and $3 for seniors 65 and over.

• The Uniontown Methodist Church is hosting a Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is available from noon to 2 p.m. The day will include Holiday items, candles, baked goods, potted arrangements, and much more. The church is located at 13370 Cleveland Avenue NW.

Nov. 11

• On Veterans Day from 1 to 2:30 p.m., veterans can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the park’s indoor range. All equipment and hands-on instruction will be provided at this free program, and all levels of archers are welcome. Advance registration is required at 330-865-8065. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Avenue. For information on these and other programs call 330-867-5511 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Cleveland Clinic Akron General is offering a free interactive class to help people learn the secrets to hosting a healthy holiday party. The program is being held at the test kitchen at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, the event will feature local chef and owner of Sip.Savor.Soul., Dannika Stevenson, discussing her favorite holiday foods. Attendees will also learn about keeping the holidays nutritious from Akron General’s Clinical Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Kelly Reed and they will be able to sample tasty holiday dishes. All participants will receive recipe cards and be entered into a prize drawing. The event is free but registration is required. Go to clevelandclinic.org/ComeCookwithUs to sign up.

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road, presents Polio: Once Feared, Nearly Eradicated. Dr. Margo Erme, retired Summit County Public Health medical director, and communicable disease epidemiologist, will discuss the history and progress of the once most feared disease in the U.S. Program begins at 6:30 pm. No registration required. For more information, call 330-644-7050.

• Join the Metro Parks from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a special introductory program! Couples can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship together at the indoor range. Program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Participants must be at least 18. Cost: $15/couple and registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

Nov. 14

• From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will go on a nature walk to look for animal homes along the trail, then come inside to make a craft. Be prepared to be outside for most of the program. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Goodyear Lodge 2077 Newton Street.

• Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road, presents The Toledo War: Ohio State/Michigan Rivalry at 2 p.m. Every November, Ohio State and University of Michigan football fans anticipate the "Big Game" when the two schools face off and renew their rivalry. However, the roots of this rivalry may extend back to the early 1800s when the two states nearly came to war over a border dispute. No registration required. For more information, call 330-644-7050.