City of New Franklin

• Issue 39, a five-year, 5.75-mill fire/EMS replacement levy won big with 2,354 votes for the increase and 1,648 against it.

• Incumbent Jim Cotts defeated Justin D. Bryant in the Ward 1 Council race by a count of 458-294.

• Incumbent Terry L. Harget held off a challenge from Jack Daniels in the Ward 2 Council race by a 611-569 count.

• Incumbents David A. Stock and Andrew Fetterman ran unopposed in wards 3 and 4.

• The city’s four charter amendments each passed.

Coventry Township

• Issue 2, a 5-year, 6.75-mill replacement fire/EMS levy won easily with 2,037 for it and 1,164 against. The money raised will go toward day-to-day operations.

• Former Zoning Inspector George T. Beckham holds defeated incumbent Richard Kutuchief and Lisa Fouser for a seat on the township’s Board of Trustees. Beckham unofficially finished with 1,116 votes to Kutuchief's 712 and Fouser's 494.

• Jeff Houck defeated incumbent Robert Saffian by a 1,193 to 773 vote in the race to finish the two-year trustee term vacated after the death of former trustee Tom Seese. Saffian was appointed to the position following Seese’s death.

• Lori Seeman ran unopposed in the township’s fiscal officer race.

Village of Lakemore

• The village’s five-year fire levy renewal, plus a 0.5-percent increase, has passed. With both precincts reported, 421 votes are for the increase and 154 are against it.

• The village also has a second five-year fire renewal that passed by a 345-222 vote.

Incumbent Anne Snyder and Heather Anderson appear to have won the two open seats on village council. Unofficially, Snyder finished with 351 votes and Anderson with 267. Kyle Henline finished with 172.

• Richard Cole is running unopposed to replace Rick Justice as mayor. Justice decided not to seek re-election.

Village of Hartville

• Voters overwhelmingly rejected a 0.5 percent income tax increase by a vote of 522 against it and 279 for it.

• Mayor Cynthia Billings held off a challenge from Jim Sullivan by a narrow 386-367 margin to win re-election.

• Beverly Green and Elizabeth Williams ran unopposed for village council seats.

Springfield Township

• Incumbent Dean Young defeated Jerry Michael by a vote of 1,367 to 776 in the race for a seat on the township’s Board of Trustees.

• Joseph DiLauro ran unopposed for fiscal officer.

Lake Township

• Matthew Erb defeated incumbent Robert Moss for the township fiscal officer by a close 2,422 to 2,219 vote.

• Incumbent John Arnold held off a challenge from David White to retain his seat on the Board of Trustees by a 2,753 to 1,887 vote.

City of Green

• All 13 of the city’s charter amendments easily passed.

Coventry Local Schools

• Dan Fouser and Kathy Finefrock have claimed the two spots on the district’s Board of Education with 1,335 and 1,278 votes respectively. Incumbent Vicki Tavenier finished with 1,194.

Green Local Schools

• Incumbent Dave Cohen and Eric Chojnacki are the two candidates running for the two seats on the district’s Board of Education.

Manchester Local Schools

• Incumbents Mark Tallman and Cindy McDonald were the two candidates running for the two seats on the district’s Board of Education.

Springfield Local Schools

• All three of the district’s renewal levies easily passed. Issue 11 finished with 1,880 votes for and 1,335 against. Issue 12 won 1,908-1,319 and Issue 13 won 1,936-1,263.

• Incumbents Dave Hofer and Larry Petry Jr. have retained their seats on the district's Board of Education with 1,500 and 1,303 votes respectively. Mario Grozdanovski finished with 1,097 votes. In a separate race for another Board of Eduction seat, incumbent Neal Hess ran unopposed.

Lake Local Schools

• Deborah Cain and David VanderKaay ran unopposed for seats on the district's Board of Education.