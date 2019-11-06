LAKEMORE During the Lakemore Village Council meeting on Oct. 21, a list of resolutions and ordinances were discussed and approved concerning village business.

A resolution accepting a contract for police dispatching was approved. The contract will begin Jan. 1, 2020 and end Dec. 31, 2020 and will cost the village $46,279 for the year, payable in 12 installments. The contract is with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

The members of council also approved:

• A resolution approving the application for a commercial credit card with Huntington Bank.

• A resolution accepting the amounts and rates and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the Summit County Fiscal Officer.

In other business:

• Dispensing with the three reads, council approved a resolution accepting the renewal of United healthcare insurance for employees and an ordinance authorizing all actions necessary to accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) 2019 Energized Community Grant.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Springfield Local Schools to provide a school resource officer at Springfield Junior Senior High School was approved.

• The mayor was authorized to apply for funding from the FY21-FY22 state Capital budget to renovate the concession building at Hinton Humiston Park into ADA compliant restrooms for year-round use.

• Council accepted the declaration and water utility easement with Springfield Local Schools. Also, approved was the sewer utility easement for the schools.

• A resolution accepting the deed of easement and long-term maintenance agreement for stormwater management from Restore Addiction Recovery was approved.

Announcements:

• Mayor Rick Justice congratulated the Springfield High School Cross Country team for their success. Both the boys and girls team each reached the Division II regional meeting and each finished 17th.

• Councilman Jon Strittmatter congratulated the fire department for receiving the ServeOhio grant to afford street numbers for residents without mailboxes.

• Nov. 30 will be the annual Village tree lighting holiday party.