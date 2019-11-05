SPRINGFIELD TWP. Springfield Trustees recently held three meetings to address personnel matters and business items for the township.

On Oct. 15, the board held a special meeting to go into executive session with legal counsel to discuss pending or imminent litigation involving the City of Akron.

On Oct. 17, the board met and went to executive session with legal counsel to consider the purchase of a new road truck and the 2020 road program, discussion of labor negations and discussion of the township website.

Then during the regular meeting Oct. 24, the board authorized and directed the township administrator to apply for and enter into a grant agreement with NOPEC for the NOPEC Energized Community Grant in an amount not to exceed $10,805 to be deposited into the General Fund.

In other news:

• The board accepted the Summit County Fiscal Officer’s Certificate of Estimated Resources for 2020.

• A list of abatements was on the agenda, including 946 Onondago Trail and 1029 Oneida Trail, for a total cost of $19,231.89 that will be placed as a lien on the land on the property tax duplicate.

• For the Parks Department, the board approved the hire of seasonal employees Rena Cutright, Aug. 6, $15 an hour; Nathan Cline, June 6, $14 an hour; and Jared Cline June 6, $14 an hour.

• Trustees approved for the township administrator to negotiate with the Southwest Summit County Council of Governments for the purpose of obtaining a proposed Memorandum of Understanding to provide safety dispatch services to Springfield Township.

• Also approved for the township administrator to negotiate and execute a litigation settlement agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police and former police officer, Joseph Hollsopple, in an amount not to exceed $25,000. Also, the administrator was directed to execute a three-year labor agreement with IAFF Local 3040.

Announcement:

• The fire department’s pancake breakfast will be held Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is two nonperishable food items to be donated to Springfield Cares.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Nov. 14 at Town Hall located on Canfield Road.