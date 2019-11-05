They agreed to meet to conduct a transaction: the sale of a pair of shoes. The buyer is accused of using a gun to rob the owner and four friends at gunpoint, and pistol-whipping one of the friends.

GREEN Police are looking for a man accused of robbing five people at gunpoint when one of them tried to sell him a pair of shoes.

Deputies were called Friday to an undisclosed location in Green where the victim tried to sell a pair of shoes to a young man he knew.

The man, identified as Cordon Harris, 19, of Green, agreed to meet the alleged victim to buy the shoes, according to a news release from Inspector William Holland of the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

When the victim and four friends met Harris, Harris reportedly pulled out a handgun and robbed all of them.

As one of the victims tried to roll up the car window, Harris punched out the window and struck him in the face with a handgun.

Deputies believe Harris then grabbed the pair of shoes, $10 and fled the scene.

Six warrants have been issued for Harris' arrest — five charge him with aggravated robbery and the sixth charges him with felonious assault.

Harris is described as black, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, and he often wears eyeglasses, Holland said in the news release. Harris is also believed to be driving a 2002 Honda Civic.

Holland asked that anyone with information as to his location is asked to call detective Brian Breeden at 330-643-5404 or 330-643-2181.

