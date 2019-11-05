GREEN Incumbent Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer appears to have won a second term Tuesday night.

But it was hardly a referendum vote in a community that has been split on several issues, most notably a decision in early 2018 to accept a settlement to end the fight against a natural gas pipeline from going through the city.

With all precincts reported, Neugebauer has unofficially defeated Ward 4 councilman Matthew Shaughnessy by a count of 3,291 to 3,104 – a 187 vote difference.

Neugebauer has been involved in Green politics since 2000 when he was a member of the Green Design Review Board. He then served eight years on the Green Planning and Zoning Commission. He also served four years on City Council.

Shaughnessy, who is a former police officer, firefighter, project manager and now a practicing attorney, has been a critic of Neugebauer, mainly over a $7.5 million settlement the city reached with Nexus Gas Transmission to end the city’s legal objection to the company routing a natural gas pipeline through Green.

Other races close

The NEXUS pipeline issue also appears to have carried over to other city races, which also were decided by razor thin margins.

In the race for three at-large seats on city council, incumbent Stephen Dyer appears to be ousted. Unofficially, Clark Anthony DeVitis (3,565), David France (3,332) and Richard Brandenburg (3,129) have captured those seats. Dyer finished with 3,053 votes – all four candidates finished within 512 votes of each other.

Incumbent Chris Humphrey was unable to run due to term limits. Fellow incumbent Justin Speight withdrew from a re-election bid in October.

Like Shaughnessy, Dyer had been outspoken against the NEXUS pipeline settlement.

Residents, for the first time, also voted on electing a law director. That vote also went down to the wire with Lisa Dean, who had support from Citizens for Responsible Green Government, a Political Action Committee that helped get the law director position to a public vote last November due to its opposition with the NEXUS settlement, unofficially defeated Stephen Pruneski, who is a former city law director, by a 29-vote margin – 3,012 to 2,983.

Previously, the law director position was appointed by the mayor.