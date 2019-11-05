The Manchester Local School District is looking to replace its aging academic and athletic facilities through an 8.78-mill bond issue that would help fund $34 million in improvements, including new buildings for all students.

With four of eight precincts counted, the issue appears to be headed toward a tight finish. Currently, the issue is narrowly passing with 791 votes for the increase and 727 against it.

The district’s buildings are aging with Nolley Elementary School opening in 1961 with an addition in 1968. The high school opened in 1959 with an addition in 1974. The district’s central office opened in 1928.

If Issue 8 is approved, a new 9-12 high school will be built, the existing high school will be remodeled and updated for pre-K to grade 5; Nolley Elementary School and the old Nimisila building will be demolished; the middle school trailers will be removed; and a new football/soccer complex will be constructed with a new track, field house and baseball field.

The new high school is expected to be built on the space occupied by the high school baseball field. The new multi-sport stadium will be constructed on the site of the soccer and track complex and the new baseball field will be constructed on the site of Nolley.

Manchester will partner with the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC), which will fund 41 percent of the new high school. This is the most funding the OSFC has offered the district.

The cost to homeowners of a $100,000 tax-assessed home by the auditor (not market value) is $25.61 per month.

In 2009 voters defeated a $46.3 million project. Then in 2016, voters defeated a $47.6 million project by a close vote.

