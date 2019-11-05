LAKE TWP. During its regular meeting on Oct. 28, the Lake Township Board of Trustees voted to rescind a purchase contract with Concord Road Equipment and approved an alternate contract with American Road Machinery for a snow and ice control equipment package for a new truck used by the Road Department.

Concord Road Equipment failed to meet the time stated in the contract when installing snow and ice control equipment to a new truck the township purchased earlier this year. The company had the truck past the 120 to 150-day guarantee listed in the contract. The purchase price was quoted as $85,000.

To ensure that the truck would be available for use in the township this winter season, trustees cancelled the contract with Concord Road Equipment. They then approved a new contract with American Road Machinery for the same equipment and installation package with a cost up to $82,000.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of Oct. 28 in the amount of $46,664.

• Approved a 36-month Yard Waster Service agreement with Earth N Wood Products (under new ownership of Kurtz Bros). The contract is for hauling yard waste. The cost of the three year contract is as follows: $155 per container for the year Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020; $158 per container for the year Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021; and $161 per container for the year Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

• Authorized an agreement change order for Northstar Asphalt, changing the completion date for the township’s road paving project from Oct. 19 to Nov. 19.

• Approved moving the regular Monday meeting on Nov. 11 to Tuesday Nov. 12 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Township Hall