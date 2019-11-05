GREEN Green City Council approved two municipal economic grant agreements with Green-based companies, Glassdoor and Surgere, at its Oct. 22 regular council meeting.

Glassdoor, a web services business headquartered at 1505 Corporate Woods Parkway, plans to expand its operations to 1485 Corporate Woods Parkway and hire 40 new employees in the next five years. The Glassdoor agreement with the city calls for the city to pay the company an annual grant equal to 50 percent of payroll withholding for the company’s current 37 employees and the estimated 40 new full-time hires.

The agreement is retroactive to January 2019 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Surgere agreement mirrors that of the Glassdoor agreement, but begins Jan. 1, 2020 and ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Surgere, an information technology and software development company, located at 5399 Lauby Road, plans to expand its operations to a location at 3500 Massillon Road and add 109 full-time employees to its current staff of 51 over the duration of the grant agreement.

Other actions

• Council also approved an $80,000 contract with Brandstetter Carroll to create a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan.

• The Green Division of Fire was approved to apply for a $15,000 Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Intervention Grant to partially fund the purchase of a gear extractor – a washing machine for firefighting gear that removes cancer-causing toxins.

If the grant is awarded, a local match of $3,478 will still be needed to purchase the extractor.