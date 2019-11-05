JACKSON TWP. The much anticipated and talked about Dave & Busters at the Belden Village Mall opened on Nov. 4th. The new 34,000-square-foot entertainment and eatery features an arcade packed full of video and virtual reality games.

In addition to the game area, there is a dining room offering diners “an all-new craveable chef-crafted menu with options for every taste and diet preference, inventive drinks, hundreds of the latest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs.”

JP Patton, a graduate of GlenOak High School who has recently returned to the area after working for Dave & Busters in major cities in the U.S. including his last location in Pittsburgh, is the general manager of the Belden Village location.

“Dave & Busters selected to open a location here because the Belden Village Mall area serves nine counties,” Patton said. “Belden Village is the seat of retail and restaurants for the area and we felt Dave & Busters was a good fit for the marketplace.”

The opening was preceded by a number of events including a media tour and family and friends soft opening on Oct. 30 and a VIP event on Oct. 31. Plus, there was a ribbon cutting with members of the Canton Chamber of Commerce the morning of opening day. There was also a silent auction setup with the proceeds going to the national Make A Wish charity which Dave & Busters raises money for across all its locations.

The Belden Village location has two floors. The first floor is more like a lobby with entrances from the parking lot and from the mall. There are steps and an elevator to the second floor where all the action takes place including the game area, the bar and the dining area.

“This location has all of the latest and greatest of games that Dave & Busters has to offer. There are 16 foot televisions corner to corner for those who want to come in for the sports. We also have a menu that offers wings, steaks, pastas, fish and burgers. It really has something for everyone including healthier choices. There is a full bar with 12 taps and 22 signature drinks.,” Patton said.

The Jackson Township location is the sixth in Ohio and 135th overall. The restaurant can seat up to 360 people and the bar has 20 seats. The location has hired 240 staff members.

The menu has numerous options such as shareables and snackables, steaks, ribs, soups, salads, handhelds, burgers, healthy options, fish, chicken, pastas, desserts and a kid’s menu. One of the signature burgers includes the Super Stack with two all-beef patties, white and yellow American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise assembled in multiple layers.

“It’s always fun to watch someone bite down on that sandwich, more people end up slicing it up after giving it try," said Shelby Robinson, a member of Dave & Busters' public relations team.

Several of Dave & Busters' hand-crafted signature drinks include the Strawberry Mango Snow Cone made with Barcadi Superior Rum, mango puree and house-made sweet ‘n’ sour poured over a layer of strawberry puree and layered with snow cone ice.

There is also a Green Ghost Glow Kones hand crafted with Crown Royal Apple Whiskey, granny smith apple, house-made sweet ‘n’ sour and Minute Maid pineapple juice. The drink is lit up with glowing ice cubes.

Guests may want to try a strawberry watermelon margarita with Sauza Silver Tequila, triple sec, watermelon puree and strawberry infused ice cubes.

The Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade is made with Tito’s handmade vodka, blueberry puree, house-made sweet ‘n’ sour and fresh lemon with a sidecar of Firefly Strawberry Moonshine.

The game area has the Million Dollar Midway because of there is over a million dollars of new technology housed in the game center. There is something for everyone from virtual reality to newer versions of older games such as Pacman.

One of the newer features in the Jackson Township location is a kiosk for people to buy game cards to play the games. There is also a mobile app available to download digital cards. In the back of the gaming area, there is a winners circle store where the winners can redeem their winnings for prizes.

“Dave & Busters is all about having fun and creating a family atmosphere and what we call culture. We are super excited about being here and excited to bring the fun to Stark and surrounding counties,” Patton said.