COVENTRY TWP. Voters are soundly saying no to Coventry Local School District’s five-year, 1 percent earned income tax proposal.

With four of 16 precincts counted, the tax measure – Issue 7 – is being defeated with 434 against the tax increase and 235 for it.

The income tax was placed on the ballot as a way to help the Coventry Local Schools’ quest to get out from fiscal emergency. The tax increase would bring in about $2.6 million and add approximately $600,000 a year in new revenue.

The decision to place an income tax increase on the ballot was met with controversy. If it passes, those who live in the district and work in another community with an income tax still have to pay the tax that the community and Coventry Schools. For example, someone living in Coventry Crossing who currently pays 2.5 percent income tax to Akron would continue to pay that in addition to 1 percent to Coventry School.

The school district includes not only Coventry Township, but portions of of the cities of Akron, Barberton and New Franklin.

Coventry Local Schools Superintendent Lisa Blough, however, says the income tax is the best avenue for the district to pursue because it would take the burden away from those who are retired or living on fixed incomes, such as those receiving disability benefits.

The district plans to drop one of its nine current levies. If the issue is approved, the district also plans to not seek renewal of the 2015 emergency property tax levy. The property tax levy still will collect in 2020, so there will a one year overlap where taxpayers are paying for the 2015 property tax and the earned income tax.

