To The Editor:

Unfortunately false and misleading information is being disseminated by anonymous mailbox stuffers regarding the financial impact of the New Franklin fire replacement levy. The total annual cost for owners of the median value home ($121,600) will be $244 per year (not $575 as stated by the mailbox stuffers). This equates to an increase of $53.38 per year above what is being collected now.

I would have corrected this directly with the mailbox stuffers, but as mentioned above, they forgot to put their names on the flyers. We are blessed with one of the finest Fire/EMS Departments in the State. They deserve our continued support.

Yours truly,

Paul F. Adamson

City of New Franklin Mayor