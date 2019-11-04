HARTVILLE Hartville voters will decide between incumbent Mayor Cynthia Billings and longtime Councilman Jim Sullivan in the race for village Mayor Nov. 5.

Akron native Billings has lived in the village since 1983 and began her political career as a councilperson in 2005. She was elected mayor in 2015.

“I just feel there is still some stuff I want to do,” Billings said of her decision to seek re-election. “We have done a lot, getting the finances in place. I think it’s time to look ahead now.”

Billings said that, if elected, she hopes to focus on the creation of a village comprehensive plan, as well as continuing to address road repair and funding of a new police department facility. She said the latter two issues are by far the greatest challenges facing the village at this time.

Sullivan’s current council term expires in 2021 and he sits on the council finance, planning, sewer rates, and street and drainage committees. He was first elected to Council in 2010, after serving for a year on the village board of zoning appeals.

“It’s a simple answer,” he said of his decision to run for mayor. “If you look at the last four years and ask, is anything better? Are the roads better, is the budget better? I ask that and say no.”

Sullivan said that while progress has been made on the village budget, “the roads still aren’t getting done.”

He said infrastructure improvements and the safety of employees at Village Hall, as it relates to sharing space with the Police Department, are the two most important issues facing the township.