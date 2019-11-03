FINDLAY — Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2019-20 academic year. There are over 100 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special interest groups at UF.



Local students include:



Jimmy Burcham, of Mount Vernon, has been elected president of the Student Activities Board.



Katelyn Goetzman, of Mount Vernon, has been elected president of the Health Professions Organization.



Kinley Kreis, of Adamsville, has been elected president of Delta Tau Alpha.



Cole Smith, of Lore City, has been elected president of the Technology and Gaming Club.



Lorin Wise, of Frazeysburg, has been elected president of The University of Findlay's Student College of Clinical Pharmacy.