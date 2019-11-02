This column has in the past dealt with what DNA kits can and cannot do. They cannot legally establish paternity, nor can they definitively predict certain illnesses. However, new information about the uses of DNA kits has come to light.



Have you sent your DNA to one of the popular testing programs? Many people today are sending this information through the mail to a laboratory in an effort to find information for a variety of reasons. Most are looking for information on where their family came from, to find a relative they lost track of, for a child to find a biological parent or a biological parent to find a child placed for adoption.



Then there are the legal uses. It is well known that people in Ohio convicted of felonies are subjected to a DNA swab for future reference and to possibly link them to past unsolved crimes.



DNA databases are not new. With the U.S. DNA Identification Act of 1994, law enforcement agencies have been collecting, and searching, the DNA of missing people, convicted felons and crime scene evidence.



Some states collect DNA from those arrested on felony charges, others collect for both felony and misdemeanor charges. This data is stored in the FBI-operated Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).



With very few exceptions, CODIS was not developed to interact with a family tree search. One of those few exceptions is to match a surviving family member with unidentified remains.



You must understand the mail-in DNA laboratories are not medical facilities. Since they are not medical facilities they are not covered by HIPPA.



Today, private companies have a large data pool of DNA. People, with no criminal record, who drop their DNA sample into the mail, never think it will end up in the hands of law enforcement.



Direct-to-consumer sales of the DNA tests began in 2000. Websites like GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA allow both consumers and law enforcement to search.



Popularity of DNA testing has led to 26 million users by the end of 2018. The databases are so large that 60% of Americans with European ancestry are identifiable through DNA in these databases, with the jump to 90% in just a few more years. Using DNA of non-criminals to find criminals is sometimes called "genetic genealogy."



GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA, companies that allow law enforcement searches, have been updating their terms of service. GEDmatch recently revised the circumstances under which it permits law enforcement to use its database.



The old version of its terms of service allowed law enforcement use when investigating a violent crime. But, "violent crime" has varied definitions and offenses in different states. They now use the FBI definition, which includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The company also now requires all new and old users to opt-in for such searches.



Family Tree DNA now permits only law enforcement to use the service for homicide, sexual assault or abduction cases. 23andMe and Ancestry.com have not opened their customers’ information to law enforcement without a warrant or subpoena.



The ethics and confidentiality required to dig into someone’s family tree for a criminal investigation will probably be debated, and in some areas decided by the courts, for some time. Until further notice this is probably another case of "read the fine print". If you want your data restricted to your genealogy search only, hit the opt out button.



