Saturday in Rootstown is a day for meeting friends, early holiday shopping and adding another snowman to your build-a-snowman collection.



Throughout the day, visitors to four different shops and events can pick up one part of a snowman ornament and four different places.



The stops throughout the day also offer dealers, craft shows end events beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m.



While shopping and building a snowman, be sure and stop by the Rootstown Town Hall to help the community Light-Up Rootstown.



The places:



• Supreme Hair Designs, 4163 Tallmadge Road that will be busy handing out snowman parts along and then will host a Sip and Shop from 4 to 8 p.m. at the VFW Post, 6000 New Milford Road in Ravenna featuring more than 30 vendors and consultants. Visitors are asked to bring a can good or non-perishable food item for an additional door prize ticket (up to 5).



• The Country Cottage, 4242 St Rt. 44, Rootstown, is already filled with items for the Fall and Winter holidays. Pick up the snowman part and shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.



• The Community Bible Church at 3671 Tallmadge Road welcomes guests and crafters for the 3rd annual craft fair beginning at 10 a.m.



• St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church, 3487 Old Forge Road, is hosting the annual Harvest Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring 35 tables of crafters and venders.



Rootstown residents will also start decorating the tree at the town center as well as the Town Hall at the second annual Rootstown Light Up event on Saturday.



Volunteers are invited to stop by at noon at the Town Hall to help. Donations of snacks for volunteers are also welcome and can be dropped off the day of the event at The First Congregational Church next to the Town Hall.



The Rootstown community will gather on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.to Light-Up Rootstown as the lights are turned on at 8 p.m.



Community residents may also participate in a house decorating contest.



Follow the Rootstown Light Up Night page on Facebook for more information or email lightuprtown@rootstownchamber.org.olffam2@gmail.com