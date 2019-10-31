Bonnie Perkins, left, and her family: daughter Lisa, granddaughter Alicia and great-granddaughter Maggie Lou stand in front of the Christmas tree they decorated in the Tourist Information Center located in the offices of the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors Bureau in Downtown Cambridge. This marks the 12th year Bonnie has offered her time and talents to decorate the VCB’s tree for Dickens Victorian Village. VCB Executive Director Debbie Robinson says, "We feel so fortunate to showcase a "Bonnie Perkins" Christmas tree in our Tourist Information Center for travelers and residents to see and enjoy during the holiday season. Many of our visitors like to have their pictures taken in front of it as a reminder of their trip to Cambridge."