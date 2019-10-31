Guitar Weekend

Kent State University at Stark's Guitar Weekend, a weekend festival for guitar enthusiasts, will continue Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The event is free and open to the public. It is a celebration of all styles of guitar playing and features some of the most respected guitarists nationwide. The event has a host of guitar workshops and concerts throughout the weekend. This year’s event features guitarists who have performed with Van Morrison, Norah Jones and more. A community concert will be held at noon Nov. 2 at the Fine Arts Rehearsal Hall on campus and many other events. Visit www.kent.edu/stark/guitar-weekend for more information and a complete schedule of workshops, concerts and events.Climb aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Railroad for two special events.

Ales on Rail

Ales on Rails offers an evening of beer tasting Nov. 2 as rail travelers wind through Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Passengers are served five beer samples and learn about each beer’s characteristics. Paired appetizers will be provided during the ride and everyone receives a commemorative CVSR tasting glass. The cost ranges from $60 to $95 a person and designated driver tickets are available. The train departs at 5:30 p.m. from the Rockside station, 7900 Old Rockside Road.

Meet the penguins

Celebrate the Humboldt penguins at the Akron Zoo on Nov. 2. Warm up with free hot cocoa while creating a penguin craft. Meet the penguin mascot and feed the penguins while supply lasts. The event is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular admission applies, but zoo members are free. The zoo is at 505 Euclid Avenue.