Automotive swap meet

Dave & Ed’s Super Auto Events Pro-Formance Swap Meet will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 2 and 3 at the Stark County Fairgrounds. It is Ohio's largest indoor/outdoor performance meet with vendors selling circle track, drag, sprint and street wares. The swap meet will be held in two indoor heated buildings and will be open rain or shine. Admission is $7 for a single day or $10 for both days. Kids under 11 are free. For more information, call 330-477-8506

'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

The Players Guild Theatre will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 8 p.m., starting Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 17 at the Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is one of the most enduring shows of all time. It is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. The show celebrates the themes of forgiveness, understanding, and transformation in a timeless setting making this story even more relevant for today. Show dates and ticket information can be found www.playersguildtheatre.com.

Carole King tribute

A Carole King tribute will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Nov. 3, at the Lions Lincoln Theatre in downtown Massillon. "Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King" faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a King concert, leaving the audience with memories of the great music she wrote and recorded, including "You’ve Got a Friend," "Natural Woman," "Its Too Late," "So Far Away," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Beautiful" – the title song of the mega-hit Broadway musical about the life and times of one of Americas most prolific, honored and revered singer-songwriters. For ticket information, visit www.lionslincolntheatre.org.