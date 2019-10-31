There are two candidates running for one seat this year for the Lake Township Trustees including incumbent John L. Arnold and challenger David A. White. Below are some details about each of the candidates.

John L. Arnold

John Arnold and his family have lived in the township for all but three years since 1980. He is the owner of the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. He has been a Lake Township Trustee for 13 years.

Arnold has been involved with the township in a number of ways including past board member of the Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Hartville Lions Club; has been a board member of the Lake Community YMCA; representative on the Lake Chamber for strategic planning committee for Lake township; and past president of the Hartville Fire Department.

“My past 13 years on the board of trustees has been based on fiscal responsibility,” Arnold said. “I want to ensure we stay on a good conservative course. I’ve also had an active role in bringing the township’s road department to where it has one of the strongest reputations in the Ohio. We have people from all over the state of Ohio stop by to see how we are doing things.”

Arnold’s goals for his next term should he be re-elected include planning for growth that the township has seen over the past few years while working with government agencies to acquire funding to keep road department costs and road improvements costs at a minimum.

“I also want to be business friendly and do everything we can to attract additional businesses to help reduce the tax burden on our residents,” Arnold said.

David A. White

David White and his wife Robin have lived in Lake Township for 16 years. They have three daughters with the youngest just graduating from Lake Local Schools. White is a retired police officer from the Uniontown Police.

He was shot four times when responding to domestic violence call in July 2017. Because of the injuries he sustained, he has lifelong restrictions to what kind of work he can do. He now works for Weise Plumbing and Heating as an excavator.

“I’ve spent most of my life in public service with four years as a Marine and 26 years in law enforcement with 16 years at the Uniontown Police Department,” White said. “Running for trustee is a way to continue my public service, and a way to serve the people and do what’s right for them.”

White believes the biggest challenges facing the township include: the high taxes residents pay, and he said he’s not against adding a park to the township, but the trustees have to consider what is feasible and get feedback from residents for funding and development.

“I also think the township needs to work with the village of Hartville because it benefits the residents. It’s important to maintain good relationship with offices in Stark County such as the road and Sheriff’s departments and the State of Ohio government including Gov. Mike DeWine. Building those relationships are good for future funding opportunities,” White said.

He continued by saying that residents also pay state and county taxes and so it’s important to look to those resources for funding.