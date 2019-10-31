First meeting at Regina Coeli parish on Nov. 11.

YOUNGSTOWN The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown's Music Committee of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission has started a diocesan chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians.

The NPM fosters the art of music in liturgy and serves the liturgical apostolate by providing an educational forum on issues affecting musical and liturgical practice in the church for musicians, clergy, liturgists and other leaders of prayer.

The first meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Regina Coeli Church, 663 Fernwood Blvd. in Alliance. Ron Goulish, music director at St. Christine Church, will lead a discussion on working with parish pastoral teams.

There is no cost to join the NPM. Two meetings a year are planned, along with other diocesan musical events and opportunities.

For more information, contact Libby Saxton, director of music at St. Michael the Archangel parish, at 330-492-3119, or by email at: libby@stmichaelcanton.org or the Rev. Michael D. Balash, director, Office of Worship, 330-744-8451, or by email at: mbalash@youngstowndiocese.org.