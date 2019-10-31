SPRINGFIELD TWP. Follwing an executive session, the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education swore in Chad Lance to fill the board seat vacated by Shannon Marcum, who recently moved from the district. Lance's term will expire as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Lance was sworn in by Treasurer Chris Adams.

Superintendent Chuck Sincere said the district is proud to have Lance on the board as he brings a lof of community and business experience.

Board President Mary Lou Dodson thanked all of those who applied for the position.

Adams, Burt recognized

During the meeting, the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) recognized Treasurer Chris Adams as Northeast Outstanding Treasurer and Amy Burt as Volunteer of the Year. Reno Contipelli from the OSBA presented the awards. Contipelli said not only is Adams a treasurer for Springfield but also at another school (Mogadore).

Adams thanked the OSBA for the wonderful award.

"I have a 95-year-old father that is a retired school administrator," Adams said. "As a son, no matter how old you are, you want to make your day proud and this made my dad proud. I like what I do and I work with great people."

Contipelli presented Burt with a plaque and listed off a long list of accomplishments.

“Without volunteers we would not be able to run our schools," Contipelli said.

Schrop Intermediate School Principal Lisa Vardon said Burt does a lot for Schrop and they will be sorry to see her go when her children our out of the school.

Five-year forecast

The board approved the fire-year forecast prepared by Adams, who said that each year the forecast is getting a little rougher. He pointed out some significant areas of the forecast. He predicts in fiscal year 2021-22, a bump in revenue based on new construction be seen.

“That helps and that is a positive for the forecast," he said. "Obviously, we have a lot of people that want to move into Springfield.”

He anticipates that the schools will get something from the state starting in 2021-22. He said the schools are still anticipating a levy in the future but, for now, it is imperative that they concentrate on the renewal levies that appear on the ballot in November. They are renewals, taxes will not go up, but they are needed to sustain the operations.

Other news:

- Schrop Counselor Kerri Franks spoke to the board about the bullying program and the kindness program.

"Our goal is to help the children be more successful," Franks said. "Kindness fits in with bully prevention.”

- Athletic Director Kevin Vaughn reported on fall sports, regional championships and changes for recognition programs. He said online opportunities for anyone to purchase Springfield gear are now available.

- Sincere spoke about the three renewal levies on the upcoming November ballot. They are five-year renewals that have been supported by the community since 2000. These renewals generate approximately $4.3 million annually going toward current operating expenses such as staffing, technology, utilities as well as great programs and services.

“Quality educational programs are essential in keep Springfield strong," Sincere said. "For this reason, it is important that we vote on these three renewals. Let’s keep rolling along strong."

A list of personnel items was approved:

- Retirement resignation of teacher Lisa DeMarco effective Nov. 1, 2020.

- Resignation of classified employee Tammie Coggin, of assistant football coach Jeff Falkner and Scott Rossiter as the Running Club coach.

- The employments of Kristal Shoemaker as a two-hour educational assistant at Young Elementary, classified substitutes Jessica Wright, Lori Norman, Amanda Proudfoot and Angela Bauch.

- Athletic supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year.

- The board approved a revised memorandum of understanding with the village of Lakemore regarding provision and use of School Resources officer (SRO) services.

- Also, approved was a Memorandum of Understanding with Waterloo Local Schools to provide Title I services to residents of Springfield Local Schools who attend St. Joseph School located within the Waterloo Local School District.

- The board voted to continue its partnership with Kent Education Excellence Partnership (KEEP) Academy for the 2019-20 school year at a cost of $500.

- A purchase agreement with Great Lakes Petroleum for fuel purchase and tank agreement.

- A revised resolution regarding complimentary passes and waiving payment of any entry fee to events for the 2019-20 school year.

- A donation of classroom supplies for preschool and kindergarten classes from PNC Bank, Ryan Chipps, branch manager.