Nov. 1

- Celebrate your ancestors at Day of the Dead Celebration and the remarkable journey of the monarch butterfly the park’s Day of the Dead program. Explore the cultural connection between nature and this holiday through music, community and remembrance. Please dress for the occasion. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

- Have you ever wondered why animals' eyes shine when under the glow of a flashlight? From 5:30 to 7 p.m. hike with a naturalist along Cherry Lane Trail and Fernwood Loop to learn why this phenomenon occurs and to search for these bright lights in the wild. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

Nov. 2

- The Springfield Township Women’s Club is holding its 38th annual Autumn Arts and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield High School, 1880 Canton Road. The event will include crafts, full luncheon menu, baked goods, gift basket raffles and much more. The cost is $1 admission. For more information visit www.mystwc.com.

- The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank and Main Street Gourmet are hosting No Muffin Left Behind Sale from 9 to 11 a.m. at the foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway. Main Street Gourmet gets a chance to clean out the freezer and No Muffin Left Behind shoppers can stock up their freezer and the Food Bank gets the leftovers and a portion of the proceeds. All slightly off-spec and frozen bakery products will be sold at $1.25 per pound. Available will be cookie dough, muffin batter, granola, brownies and other items. First come, first served and cash, checks and major credit cards are accepted but not debit cards.

- The Good Samaritan Hunger Center will host its annual fund raiser at Tangier Restaurant. This year’s theme will be The Roaring 20’s. The GSHC is one of the top Food Pantries in Summit County, last year providing more than 150,000 meals to area families. Corporate and individual sponsorships range from $500 to $5000. Ticket prices are $75 for VIP tickets and $50 for General Admission. The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. Dinner will be soups, breads and desserts from some of the area’s favorite restaurants. Complimentary cocktails, soft drinks and coffee will be available. Entertainments and dancing is provided by Akron Big Band. Visit www.goodsamaritanhungercenter.org for tickets.

Nov. 3

- The Lakemore Police Department is hosting You Ought to be in Pictures a time to get a family, kids, pets pictures taken from noon until 4 p.m. For a time slot to have your family picture taken call Gwen at 330-733-6125, option 6. Animals are welcome and bring your own props. Photos will be taken at the police department, 1400 Main Street. The cost is a $25 donation to benefit the Share A Christmas program.

- Grab your camera and hit the trail for a nature-themed game of "I Spy!" Pick up your scavenger hunt list between noon and 3 p.m., then explore Cherry Lane in search of animals, plants and more. Return your list to the front desk by 5 p.m. for a prize. I Spy is held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Grape Escape Holiday Wines offers a look and tasting of wines to pair with holiday fixings. Enjoy the views of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park as you taste wines, enjoy appetizers and receive a commemorative CVSR tasting glass. The cost ranges from $60 to $95 and designated driver tickets are available. Departs from Akron station located at 27 Ridge Street. To purchase tickets for these or any CVSR events or for information call 800-468-4070 or reserve tickets online at https://www.cvsr.org/.

Nov. 6

- From 3 to 4:30 p.m., hike the beautiful Towpath Trail to learn about the wonderful wildlife that lives near the river. Good for spree credit. The nature hike is held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail / Big Bend Trailhead 1337 Merriman Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 5 to 6:30 p.m., participants 55 years and older can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range. Program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. The cost is $10/person. Registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Avenue.

- Families with children 9 and older can learn international-style target archery together at the temporary indoor range. The program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. The cost is $15/family. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065 at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Avenue.

Nov. 7

- From 5 to 6:30 p.m., ages 55 and older will play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way. Participants must have already taken one of the intro to archery programs. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Avenue.

- From 7 to 8:30 p.m. couples 18 and older will play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way. Participants must have already taken an intro to archery programs. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Registration is required. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park / Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Avenue. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- At noon, Green Local Schools will be hosting a group session for input into the district’s strategic planning process. The session will be facilitated by The Impact Group. The district is providing a survey for residents who would like to participate but unable to attend at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WKVZVMB. The session will be held at the Central Administration Building/ Conference Room B, 1755 Town Park Blvd.