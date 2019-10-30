Nov 1.

- Kent State University at Stark's Guitar Weekend, a weekend festival for guitar enthusiasts, will continue Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The event is free and open to the public. It is a celebration of all styles of guitar playing and features some of the most respected guitarists nationwide. The event has a host of guitar workshops and concerts throughout the weekend. This year’s event features guitarists who have performed with Van Morrison, Norah Jones and more. A community concert will be held at noon Nov. 2 at the Fine Arts Rehearsal Hall on campus and many other events. Visit www.kent.edu/stark/guitar-weekend for more information and a complete schedule of workshops, concerts and events.

- From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites teens in grades 7 through 12 to attend Anime Afternoon. Watch anime via the online anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Snacks and drinks will be available. For more information about this free program, call 330-832-9831 ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Nov. 2

- Honoring the Nation’s Heroes 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Join the Hall of Fame for its annual salute to veterans as it also honors the Heroes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The event is free to any Veteran and a guest.

- From noon to 2 p.m., create works of art to complement the Stark County Artists Exhibition, which opens that day. “Do the Mu!” adds a hands-on dimension to a Massillon Museum visit, providing an intergenerational, interactive outlet for creativity. All materials, tools, and instruction are supplied at no charge. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Nov. 4

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites the public to attend its Vinyl Listening Session. Join in as Jim Walker shares songs by The Doors and Rick Beight plays records from his days as a college DJ. There will also be time for others to share a selection or two. Expand your musical tastes and enjoy listening with others. A turntable will be provided. No registration is required and the program is free. Call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831 ext. 314 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org for more information.

- The Ohio Small Business Development Center at Kent State University is sponsoring an information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The information session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW. There is a $10 fee per person for program materials. Registration and payment must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For additional information, contact the SBDC at 330-244-3290 or aschwitz@kent.edu.

Nov. 5

- Local historian Margy Vogt will challenge the Massillon Museum History Discussion Group with Massillon history questions at the next session from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is in the Fred F. Silk Community Room in the Museum’s lower level. Attendance is free and open to everyone. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Nov. 7

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Digital Photo Editing Basics. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The program is free and registration is required. For questions or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Massillon Museum celebrates the opening of the annual Stark County Artists Exhibition from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a reception for the artists in the main gallery. Award winners will be announced at 7 p.m. The party is free and open to everyone; no reservations are required.

Nov. 8

From 3 to 4:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is hosting teens in grades 7 through 12 to challenge others to Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Retro Games, and more on the Nintendo Switch. Light refreshments will be available. No registration is required. The program is free. For more information call 330-832-9831 ext. 322 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Nov. 9

- At 7:30 p.m., the Canton Symphony Orchestra welcomes its Concertmaster Cristian Zimmerman to the Umstattd stage to perform Concerto dei Fiori (Concerto of Flowers), a piece originally premiered by his father. Tickets range from $28 to $48 and are available online at www.cantonsymphony.org, by phone at 330-452-2094 or in person at the Canton Symphony Orchestra administrative offices in the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th Street NW, Canton, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.