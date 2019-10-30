Fallen, a young adult fantasy novel, was written by Lauren Kate. It’s part of a series including 6 other books. In this first installment, the storyline follows a girl named Luce as she explores and discovers a hidden life while suffering at her new boarding school, Sword and Cross. While there, she meets Cam, Penn, and the mysterious Daniel, who, as you could guess, is her love interest. Luce becomes obsessed with him due to the act that she thinks they’ve met before. However, he continuously pushes her away, repeatedly telling her she’s wrong, afraid she may find out the truth. Afraid that if she does find out, it could kill her. I don’t want to give too much away so you’ll have to read it and find out what happens yourself. The book is darkly romantic and keeps you turning the pages. I highly recommend it to any fantasy readers or anyone in need of a new series to drown themselves in.