JACKSON TWP. The campus at Kent State University at Stark once again was overrun by superheroes, ghosts, goblins, princesses, butterflies and honeybees for the 11th annual Boo U on Oct. 24. Between 2,500 and 3,000 kids and their parents and grandparents visiting the campus for candy and fun.

Boo U is usually held the week before Halloween. This year, students from more than two dozen different student groups handed out free treats and others offered activities for the tricks.

KSU at Stark Coordinator of Public Relations and Media Communiciations Melissa Griffy Seeton said the school purchased close to 20,000 pieces of candy for this year’s event using a Walmart Community Grant.

“We’ve had record breaking attendance this year,” Seeton said. “The event has been expanded this year with more student groups coming up with activities and handing out candy. Our students love to step up and get active in the community.”

In addition to the candy and costumes, there were games, a photo station, craft tables and more for all of the Halloween enthusiasts.

“Community outreach is extremely important to Kent State Stark and Boo U is one of the many ways we seek to give back to the Stark County community,” Seeton said.