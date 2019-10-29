GREEN During the Oct. 17 Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Kim Redmond presented a look into the school's future.

In her presentation on designing the future, Redmond explained the process of including staff, students and the community in developing vision, mission and beliefs. The design will guide the staff and students in all decision-making and serve as a daily reminder of the important work they share.

She laid out the design:

- Vision: Extraordinary Experiences. Every Student. Every Day.

- Mission: We equip and empower tomorrow’s leaders to discover their passion and design their future.

- Beliefs: An innovative culture positions our students to navigate an evolving global economy; Success demands a safe environment, where individuals are respected and valued; Experiences beyond the classroom walls enrich learning and maximize student growth; Learning, teaching, designing, and leading is a shared responsibility.

Landscape Olympics

- Principal Mike Kaschak introduced the students of the month and congratulated them and their families for this accomplishment. He announced the results of the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics saying the team of Hannah Fuhry and Maria Caplinger earned first place in Landscape Irrigation Installation.

- In the Landscape Plant Identification event, PLCC students took the top three spots with Aaron Knipp and Caplinger tying for first place with perfect 100 percent scores and Fuhry earning second place.

Caplinger and Fuhry tied for 10th place in overall points scoring with approximately 255 students competing from around the state.

PLCC’s team also included Abby Buck, Ethan Cambier, Aleah Hartley, Dillion Lee and Jay Smith.

The board approved:

- A one-year limited support staff contract for Tyler Easter, Custodian/Maintenance, 260 days with benefits.

- A field trip to Columbus for SkillsUSA Fall Leadership Conference was approved for November 14 and

15.

- The 2018-2019 Adult Education Staff Handbook was approved.

First Friday E

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney reported that the First Friday E is beginning. The Friday E is a perfect opportunity for students and staff to collaborate school-wide and create extraordinary opportunities for

students.

Each Friday E has a theme:

October is FAFSA and Financial Planning

November is an Enrollment and Enlistment Fair

December is a Lab Swap

January is a testing prep, ACT Prep, WorkKeys Prep, Accuplacer Prep

February is Career-Related Networking, Interview Prep, Career Research

March is a Career Fair

April is the Capstone Showcase

Also, during each Friday E, there will be recurring events including a new entrepreneurship co-hort teaching essential business planning, financial planning, human resource planning, marketing strategies and other entrepreneurial/business basics with the help from Akron SCORE and academic instructor Jacqueline Warrens. A community service project will also be offered, including assisting with Green park clean up, Haven of Rest and Refuge of Hope.

PLCC’s new driver's education will be offered at Friday E and students will always have the option of attending a focus group with the Superintendent and SkillsUSA meetings. Resume writing and CPR classes will be held, and each Friday E will have special events for fun and training in specific classes.

Students of the Month:

Dominic Reagan – Culinary Arts – Manchester

Michael McDuffie – Automotive Technology – Coventry

Natalie Phillips – Fire Academy – Springfield

Daniel Ahrens – Cyber Security – Green

Placement Student of the Month: Logan Hornish, Welding, Springfield

Employer: Midwest Fabrications

The next regular scheduled PLCC board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Nov. 21 at the school, 4401 Shriver Road.