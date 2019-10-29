100 Years Ago (1919)



— World War veterans of Alliance gathered at City Hall in a meeting of the American Legion and laid out plans for 100 percent Americanism. It was planned that a committee be appointed to find out to what extent the population could not read, write or speak English and "have that black record blotted out." It was thought it could be accomplished through the shops with compensation being given for progress. During the meeting, the secretary announced that 130 veterans had applied to be charter members of the Alliance post.



— John Yost, a machinist at Alliance Machine, was at the Alliance City Hospital suffering from a serious injury to his arm suffered when it got caught in a lathe. The attending surgeon believed the arm could be saved.



— S. Galen, an Alliance resident who recently had graduated from the University of Michigan, opened a law office with David Steiner in Youngstown.



— Some Pennsylvania Railroad men of Alliance who were employed in train service went to the Stark yards near Canton to investigate the prospect of renting or buying houses near the end or starting point for their runs. The men reported they found houses for sale, but none for rent. The sale prices, however, were prohibitive, being from $4,000 to $5,000 for a small house which could be built for half that cost. They believed the people who owned the homes to be profiteering and preferred to live in Alliance and ride the shuttle train back and forth to work.



— The Stark County Visiting Board made an inspection at the Fairmount Children’s Home, expressing pleasure at the conditions found at the institution. The board, however, planned to send trustees a written list of suggestions regarding improvements and needs deemed advisable. Visits of the board were made without notice to management of the home and Superintendent Fred J. Reese was out of the city. Alliance’s Mrs. Leroy L. Lamborn was part of the four-person visiting board, which was accompanied by Alliance’s Charles Y. Kay, a trustee of the home, at the board’s request.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Mystery guests weren’t so easy to judge following the annual Halloween parade in Sebring. The first mystery guest, dressed as a skindiver, was guessed after three tries when Geraldine Risden revealed Rev. Drury Benton, pastor of the Church of Christ. The second mystery guest dressed as the Pillsbury Dough Boy, however, took 10 minutes to figure out as Robert Hudson was finally successful with his guess of Rev. Paul Swartz, pastor of the Trinity Lutheran Church.