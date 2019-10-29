NEW FRANKLIN Several individuals have reportedly distributed election flyers throughout New Franklin that not contained false information, but also lacked proper identification.

Manchester Local Schools Superintendent James Robinson and New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson said the information on the flyers not only is incorrect, but absent from them is a name or organization and who is paying for it, which are both required by law.

The flyer has information about the city’s fire replacement levy (Issue 39) and the school district’s bond issue (Issue 8).

Robinson said the flyers are being placed in newspaper slots and also in some mailboxes. He said he believes it is several individuals and he has some possible names of who is behind it.

“This is totally uncalled for,” Robinson said. “We play by the rules, they should too.”

He said those passing out the information have done so in a large part of the school district’s boundaries.

Robinson has been in contact with the Barberton Prosecutors Office, which once the names are confirmed, directed him to turn them into the Ohio Elections Commission.

Adamson said the information on the flyer grossly inflates the cost for the levies to homeowners.

“This type of conduct is uncharacteristic of who we are as a community,” Adamson said. “Fortunately, we have conscientious and self-educated voters who take the time to check the facts and see through the deception of the selfish few.”

He said the fire replacement levy will not increase the millage and will cost the average homeowner an additional $4.45 per month.

“As for the school levy, Manchester is the only district in the county without new schools,” Adamson said. “The district has managed to continually place high in state performance evaluations, but the kids deserve better.”

Adamson said new schools attract new residents, which attract new business leading to revenue for the city.

The 8.78-mill bond issue for Manchester Schools, if approved, will help build a new high school, renovate the existing high school for elementary students and create a new multi-sport stadium. The cost to a homeowner of a $100,000 tax-assessed home by the auditor is $25.61 per month.

“A fair assessment of these issues requires facts, not anonymous disinformation,” Adamson said.