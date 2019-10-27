LMI Custom Mixing announces its recent hire of Bobbi McMillen, who has joined the LMI team as the materials coordinator at the Cambridge custom polymer mixing facility. McMillen’s responsibilities include the evaluation of purchasing needs, purchasing key raw materials, inventory analysis, forecasting, vendor management, and price negotiations.



"I have always had a strong interest in the sciences and I was attracted to the company’s reputation for having a family-like atmosphere and team environment," McMillen said. "I am excited to spend time with the LMI team learning from the best of the best in the custom polymer industry. With my expanded knowledge that I have gained throughout my education and career experience, I hope to apply this to my everyday work to provide superior service to LMI customers."



McMillen comes to LMI with 17 years of experience in administrative roles throughout eastern Ohio and as a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor of science in education; Ohio University M.Ed Education Administration. This background has helped McMillen to make an easy transition into her current position with LMI.



Tami Bolon, strategic finance and materials manager, states "We are excited to welcome Bobbi to LMI Custom Mixing. Not only will she bring her vast administrative experience to further enhance our materials team, but she is also a valued asset to the entire company and our customers."



As a more than 20-year Barnesville Ohio resident, McMillen enjoys being active in her community as well as spending her free time outdoors with her husband Brad and their family along with the family’s pets.



About LMI: LMI Custom Mixing, LLC, is a state-of-the-art custom polymer mixing company that develops and produces a wide variety of technical grade rubber products using the most advanced mixing and controlling systems available. LMI uses the latest industry standards and testing devices to ensure the highest quality products. LMI is a joint venture of Lauren International and Toyoda Gosei — Meteor and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.