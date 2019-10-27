On Oct. 5, the Portage County Chapter Ohio Genealogy Society inducted four members of the Chapter into the First Settlers of Portage County. Members gathered at Cal's Restaurant in Garrettsville for a luncheon to honor them. Only Amy Kennely was able to attend. The new inductees are:



• Amy Lou Kenneley (ancestors are Henry O'Neill, Nancy O'Neill, Lois O'Neill Darrow, John O'Neill, Nathan Chapman, Lois Ely Chapman, and Abigail Chapman O'Neill)



• John Lewis Williams



• Susan Rea Williams Heard



• Claire Elizabeth Pettijohn (ancestors are John E. Davis and William Williams II)



Residing in Missouri and Kansas, those inductees who were unable to attend will receive their certificates by mail.



To become a member of the First Settlers you must be a member of the Chapter, prove that your ancestor(s) were living within the Portage County boundary before Dec. 31, 1839 by providing documentation, and pay a $15 fee to the Chapter for examination of documents. If proven, you receive a certificate at the annual luncheon.



For more information about the Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society, visit https://www.portagecountyohioogs.org or contact Barb Petroski, president at pccogs@embarqmail.com.