CANTON People who work at P. Graham Dunn will tell you that it's more than just a retailer.

They say it's a mission.

On Nov. 1, the Christian retailer that specializes in inspirational art, gifts and home decor products, will open the doors to its newest location at 1100 30th St. NW in the 30th Street Plaza.

Anthony Burdette, vice president of marketing and product development, acknowledged that P. Graham Dunn is bucking the growing trend of strictly-online retail.

"We sell a very tactile product," he said. "People like to see and touch what they're buying. There's an aesthetic appeal that you can't get online."

Based in Dalton, P. Graham Dunn began in 1976 as a family-owned business. It became employee-owned this year.

Burdette noted that about 95 percent of products are designed and made in Dalton, where the company will maintain a flagship store.

"We have passion for the American workforce," he said, noting that about half of the workforce in Dalton is Amish.

The company also makes products for about 8,000 other businesses, nationwide.

In addition to inspirational home decor, the new store also will feature DaySpring greeting cards, books, Bibles, product lines by Demdaco, Mud Pie, Melissa & Doug, as well as a year-around Christmas section.

There also will be a children's play area, and an outlet department.

Burdette said one of P. Graham Dunn's most popular items it is "puzzle-piece" picture frames.

"People send us pictures," he said. "We have very inspirational and sentiment-driven products."

The store also will feature a small cafe near the entrance, and a seating area at its center, where visitors can relax. It also will carry craft supplies and offer personalized product engraving while you wait.

"It's an answer to a lot of prayers," said Canton store manager Darletta Travis, one of several new employees who formerly worked who for Berean Christian Books and LifeWay Books; both of which previously occupied the 15,000 square foot space. "There's a lot of inspirational products; everything from wall art to auto accessories. It's all encouraging."

Burdette said P. Graham Dunn previously had a store at the Crocker Park shopping center on Cleveland's west side. They wanted to have a presence in Canton, he said, but didn't want to be in a mall.

Doug Winkler is an assistant retail manager who's been with the company since 2012. He previously served as a treasurer for Jackson Local and Louisville City school districts before retiring.

"This company is all about joy and inspiration," he said. "You see it when people come into the store. Some people, it touches them in such a way, it brings them to tears."

In a statement, Andy Yost, vice president of sales says, “In an era where gifts, books and Bibles are being purchased online, we understand that in-store experience is paramount when drawing shoppers into a brick and mortar location. By opening a store in Canton, we are hoping to emulate the same experience shoppers get when they visit our Dalton corporate store—one that evokes inspiration, joy, and hope and provides an atmosphere of peace and calmness; a respite in the busy-ness of life.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.pgrahamdunn.com.