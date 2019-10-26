FAIRLAWN Faith Family Church of Jackson Township on Sunday will open a new, second campus.

Faith Family Fairlawn will be at 4200 Granger Road.

The Rev. Mike Cameneti, lead pastor, has appointed the Revs. Josh and Jillian Pancher as pastors for the new campus. Josh Pancher most recently served as Faith Family Church’s generational director and youth and young adult pastor.

Jillian Pancher has worked with her husband to minister youth and young adults, and is part of the leadership team for Flourish, Faith Family’s women’s ministry. Worship services are at 9 and and 11 a.m. Sundays with nursery and children’s classes provided up through fourth grade.

Services will include live worship music and a combination of live teaching and video teaching broadcast from the Freedom Avenue location.

For more information on the new campus, follow @faithfamilyfairlawn