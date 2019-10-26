On the Fourth of July in 1851, as the United States commemorated the 75th anniversary of its independence, a little girl was murdered in Ashland County.



Clarinda Vantilburg, aged 10, was the third of four children living in Jackson Township with Isaac and Margaret Vantilburg. Accounts at the time described her as blind, deaf and dumb. She also could not walk.



Isaac and Margaret had what today we would call a blended family. They were married in February of 1848. At that time, Margaret, age 22, was the widow of Isaac’s brother, Emmons, who had died the previous July. Emmons was the father of Clarinda. It is not clear who was Clarinda’s mother, and it may not have been Margaret.



Earlier that year, the Vantilburgs had become friendly with a German-born man named Charles Steingraver. He had been hiring himself out to do farm labor, and in March of 1851 the Vantilburgs invited him to live in an old house on their property.



When the Fourth of July rolled around, the Vantilburg family argued over who would have to stay behind to take care of Clarinda while the rest of the family attended the festivities in Albion. But Charles Steingraver offered to stay home with the girl.



When the family returned, they discovered that Steingraver had helped himself to some whiskey that had been stored in the smokehouse and was pretty much roaring drunk. They also found, to their horror, that little Clarinda was dead.



Steingraver was taken to Ashland, to the little stone jail that had recently been built on the courthouse square, and which also served as the residence for the sheriff and his family. There the accused remained until the October term of the Common Pleas Court.



Construction on the courthouse itself had just gotten underway, and the site was strewn with lumber, stone and other building supplies. Court proceedings were held in the old Methodist Church that stood on the same lot.



The jury found Steingraver guilty of first degree murder and he was sentenced to be hanged on the Jan. 13, 1852. Sheriff Isaac Gates kept watch over him in the jail until that day.



The crowd that gathered on the day of the hanging was estimated to be between 8,000 and 12,000 people, and many, it was reported, showed signs of intoxication. An enclosure had been built around the gallows, but members of the crowd who were eager to see the spectacle had torn it down in the night. Fortunately, the crowd was well-behaved during the execution.



Steingraver maintained his innocence to the last, but he showed little emotion in the face of death. Afterward, his body was taken down and buried in a remote corner of the cemetery, which then was on Cottage Street, on the present site of St. Edward Church.



However, it did not remain buried for long. Grave robbers arrived just after dark. At that time, grave robbing was relatively common, often done to procure cadavers that could be used by medical students and doctors. It was said that Steingraver’s body was spirited away to Richland County before being returned to Ashland, where it was dissected.



