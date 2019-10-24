Lighter-Than-Air

The L-T-A (Lighter-Than-Air) Society’s annual banquet will be held with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m., on Oct. 26. The event will be at Pick’s at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive. Guest speaker is Kevin Knapp, who will share Civil War history as Thaddeus Lowe, chief aeronaut of the Army of the Potomac’s Balloon Corps. Tickets cost $35 per person. Buffet dinner includes chicken marsala or stuffed cod (vegetarian option is a vegetable kabob). Specify one choice when making reservations. Make checks payable to The Lighter-Than-Air Society and mail to 526 S. Main St., Suite 406, Akron OH 44311-4403. Call 330-535-5827 to leave a message or email ltasohio@gmail.com. .

Lakeside Oktoberfest

The Tudor House in New Franklin is hosting a Lakeside Oktoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Admission and parking are free, and guests will be able to purchase a variety of food, drinks, snacks, and dessert at the event. Local favorite, Menches Brothers, will be selling meats and sandwiches with a German flair. A brewery, pretzel vendor, and donut truck are also in the works. Visinata, a live ethnic Eastern European band, will entertain the crowds with their authentic polka music and more. And Browns fans don’t have to worry. Several screens around the venue will be showing the game so no one misses a play. For questions contact Christine Lippincott at 330-882-4324 or clippincott@newfranklin.org.

Paranormal trick or treat

Perkins Paranormal Trick or Treating will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit the home of Akron’s founding family on Halloween in costume and trick or treat throughout the house. Tombstone rubbing and other activities included. The cost is $5 per family (pay at the Gift Shop) or free with coupon. The event takes place at the Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road.