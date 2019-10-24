LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Rotary held an outdoor celebration on Oct. 19 at the Military Family Center in Louisville. The Lake Township Rotary Club had dissolved in 2015 or 2016 but with renewed interest, recently became rechartered.

“We currently have 14 members and we are all here today to celebrate becoming rechartered," said Lake Township Rotary President Annette Mignano. "The Lake Township Rotary will encompass members from Hartville, Greentown and Uniontown.”

The general public and all area Rotarians were invited to visit the Military Family Center, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and join in festivities or join the rechartered group as current members celebrated its recent official recharter by Rotary International.

Visitors were able to tour the Center, in which Rotary plays a strong role. It includes comprehensive, community based equestrian facilities including stables and riding arena; physical /occupational therapy services; and counseling to meet needs of veterans, active duty military, first responders and their families through a partnership with Pegasus Farm and Rotary Districts 6650, 3131, 3132 and Walsh University.

There was a program when Mignano shared a brief message about the history of Rotary in Lake Township, and some of the community projects and successes the newly reformed club has enjoyed within the past six months. One of the projects includes donating the lighted stack of books outside of the Lake Township Library.

The event had around 50 to 60 people attending, including many past Lake Township Rotary members, other area club members and some Rotary district governors.

For those interested in joining, visit the Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page or call Mignano at 330-877-2915.

As an official chartered Rotary Club within Rotary’s District 6650, the Lake Township Rotary Club applies Rotary International’s Four-Way Test when considering undertaking community service projects:

Is it the Truth?

Is it Fair to all concerned?

Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships?

Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

“I see great potential for our re-chartered Lake Township Rotary Club, and welcome new members to join us as we fill an important service niche in our local community,” said Mignano.