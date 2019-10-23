Oct. 25

- Akron’s largest charitable Halloween event, the 16th Annual Halloween Charity Ball, presented by Steere and Gavin Scott Salon and Spa, will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Tangier. Tickets are $60 general admission and $100 VIP. The event includes a $500 costume contest grand prize. The costume contest will be open to all who self-register by 9:30 p.m. at the event and will be judged by special guest judges and crowd applause. Other events include a DJ dance party, a haunted truck, tarot card reader, open bar, V.I.P. experience which includes live music by local favorite Roxxymoron, and food throughout the night. All proceeds benefit Summit Liberty House, which works to empower female veterans and their dependent children through housing and specialized resources; and The Blick Center, which has been helping individuals for more than 50 years by serving early childhood, school age and adult individuals with developmental, behavioral, physical and mental health conditions. Tickets to the Ball, and raffle are available for purchase at halloweencharityball.org.

- From 1 to 3 p.m., homeschoolers, ages 11 to 14 can join Metro Parks to get to know some creepy creatures that go bump in the night. They may have spooky adaptations and hang out in haunting habitats. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St.

- The Western Reserve Playhouse presents “Assassins,” a musical by Stephen Sondheim with Book by John Weidman from Oct. 25 to Nov. 9. Assassins combines a blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at WesternReservePlayhouse.org or at the door. Shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. For more information call the box office at 330-620-7314.

Oct. 26

- Barberton Parks and Recreation will present an evening with Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band at 7 p.m. at the Barberton High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15 and on sale now at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the Parks and Recreation office located at 500 W. Hopocan Ave. All tickets are general admission and all proceeds from the concert will help support Barberton Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 330-848-6740.

Oct. 28

- Summit County Probate Court is teaming up with Summit DD to bring art to the Summit County courthouse. The art show will highlight various artists with developmental disabilities from across our community through Nov. 1. A special reception and meet and greet with the artists will be held on from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the courthouse atrium. Artists will discuss their work and light refreshments will be served. Many of the works will be for sale with proceeds going directly to the artists. Art will be on display free during regular courthouse hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the atrium and hallways near the Probate Court. For questions regarding this event, call 330-643-7346 or at lmansfield@summitohioprobate.com.

Oct. 30

- Join a naturalist from 6 to 7 p.m. to create a seasonal work of art. It's B.Y.O.P. (pumpkin, that is) or register to receive a free pumpkin while supplies last. Limit one free pumpkin per family. Carving utensils will be provided. Registration is required. For more information call 330-865-8065.The pumpkin event takes place at Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

- The Autism Society of Greater Akron (ASGA) and Tuesday Musical are collaborating on an disability inclusive event at E.J. Thomas. October Octets will perform at 7:30 p.m. People on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities, along with their families, may purchase reduced-rate tickets for each performance for $15 and receive assistance with seating and accommodations by calling Tuesday Musical at 330-761-3460. Regular-price tickets are $45 and free for students. They are available at tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460, and at the door that evening as long as seats are still available.

Nov. 1

- Celebrate your ancestors at Day of the Dead Celebration and the remarkable journey of the monarch butterfly the park’s Day of the Dead program. Explore the cultural connection between nature and this holiday through music, community and remembrance. Please dress for the occasion. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

- Have you ever wondered why animals' eyes shine when under the glow of a flashlight? From 5:30 to 7 p.m. hike with a naturalist along Cherry Lane Trail and Fernwood Loop to learn why this phenomenon occurs and to search for these bright lights in the wild. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

Nov. 2

- The Springfield Township Women’s Club is holding its 38th annual Autumn Arts and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield High School, 1880 Canton Road. The event will include crafts, full luncheon menu, baked goods, gift basket raffles and much more. The cost is $1 admission. For more information visit www.mystwc.com.

NOV. 2

The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank and Main Street Gourmet are hosting No Muffin Left Behind Sale from 9 to 11 a.m. at the foodbank located at 350 Opportunity Parkway. Main Street Gourmet gets a chance to clean out the freezer and No Muffin Left Behind shoppers can stock up their freezer and the Food bank gets the leftovers and a portion of the proceeds. All slightly off-spec and frozen bakery products will be sold at $1.25 per pound. Available will be cookie dough, muffin batter, granola, brownies and other items. First come, first served and cash, checks and major credit cards are accepted but not debit cards.

NOV. 2 The Good Samaritan Hunger Center will host its annual fund raiser at Tangier Restaurant. This year’s theme will be The Roaring 20’s. The GSHC is one of the top Food Pantries in Summit County, last year providing more than 150,000 meals to area families. Corporate and individual sponsorships range from $500 to $5000. Ticket prices are $75 for VIP tickets and $50 for General Admission. The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. Dinner will be soups, breads and desserts from some of the area’s favorite restaurants. Complimentary cocktails, soft drinks and coffee will be available. Entertainments and dancing is provided by Akron Big Band. Visit www.goodsamaritanhungercenter.org for tickets.

NOV. 3

The Lakemore Police Department is hosting You Ought to be in Pictures a time to get a family, kids, pets pictures taken from noon until 4 p.m. For a time slot to have your family picture taken call Gwen at 330-733-6125 option 6. Animals are welcome, bring your own props. Photos will be taken at the police department 1400 Maine Street. The cost is a $25 donation to benefit the Share A Christmas program.

NOV. 7

At noon, Green Local Schools will be hosting a group session for input into the district’s strategic planning process. The session will be facilitated by The Impact Group. The district is providing a survey for residents who would like to participate but unable to attend at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WKVZVMB. The session will be held at the

Central Administration Building/ Conference Room B, 1755 Town Park Boulevard.