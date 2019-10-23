NEW FRANKLIN Manchester Local Schools has improved on the states recently released school report cards.

During the Oct. 15 meeting, the Board of Education heard from Curriculum Director Rachel Willis about the district moving up from a C to a B.

Willis said the district is excited about doing better but knows there is still work to do.

The district received a B for Achievement, an A for Graduation Rate, a D for Progress, an A for Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, an A for Gap Closing and D for Prepared for Success.

The high school received an overall score of a C, the middle school a B and the elementary school an A.

Willis said the progress category refers to value-added and said that a years-worth of growth is only graded as a C. She said this is an area they will be working on.

Superintendent James Robinson thanked Willis for all the work she does with the district’s staff. He said of the 612 districts in the state, Manchester ranked 95 for performance index. He said "that just doesn’t happen, it is because of the staff the district has and the leadership in the buildings."

Robinson said the district state report cards will be changing again and he is serving on the board which is looking into those changes. He said he will report back on what is discussed.

In other business Oct. 15, the board:

- Approved the Ski Club trip to Smuggler Notch Ski Resort Feb. 14 through Feb. 17.

- Approved a donation from Nolley PTA to Nolley PSSF for $12,000. Also approved an anonymous donation to the Middle School PSSF for $100.

- Held the first reading for 17 policy updates.

- Heard from Robinson in regards to several recent letters to the editor in the newspaper. He said he is open to when people have questions but appreciates when they let the district know they have questions. Robinson responded to a letter about the district's non-compliance with the state audit. He said the district did not fail an audit. Treasurer Jennifer Rucker said the district has never done Gap Financial Reports. She said it would be more costly for the district to do them as it would cost at least $10,000 per year. She said there is a notation in the audit, but the district is not doing anything wrong. The district has Financial Audits and Robinson said the district is fiscally responsible with the money given to it.

- Announced that residents should visit yesformanchester.org for more information on the bond issue on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Portage Lakes Career Center.