HARTVILLE The village Street Department will be replacing an 18-year-old pickup truck following village Council’s approval of a $35,000, 1-ton, extended cab pickup truck with a $7,500 plow and strobe light package.

Village Street Commissioner Nate Miller said he budgeted $45,000 this year for a new 2020 pickup. The new truck will replace a 2001 model with 130,000 miles and a number of needed repairs, Miller said.

Miller noted that the older truck is smaller and does not have a plow package. He said these additions will be particularly helpful to the department.

The plow and lights package will be purchased from Terry’s Truck and Trailer in North Canton and the pickup will be purchased from Schoner Chevrolet in Hartville. The Schoner price also includes a $1,000 to $1,500 trade-in, Miller said, along with free maintenance and oil changes for two years.

Miller also sought price quotes from Spitzer Ford in Hartville and Sarchione Ford in Randolph, but said he preferred the Chevrolet model, due in part to its larger engine and better reviews.

The purchase was approved by Council 5-1, with Councilwoman Bev Green voting no.

“I do not think this is a good time to do this – this year, at this time,” Green said before the vote. “I want Council to think about that.”

Other actions

- Mayor Cynthia Billings announced the hiring of the village’s eighth full-time police officer, 17-year Summit County Sheriff’s Office veteran, Frank Cocciolone.

- Council approved two recommendations from the village planning commission – the first allowing a lot split of a property off Kent Avenue NE and the second approving a service garage at Pete’s Auto, 428 E. Maple Street.

- Billings also announced two trick or treat events in the village next week; trick or treating and a costume contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 downtown, and the village’s official neighborhood trick-or-treat, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.